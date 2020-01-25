Hello and welcome to the home of Capital Sci fi Con, Edinburgh’s not-for-profit convention.

We donate all the profits from the event to our chosen charity CHAS (Children’s Hospices Across Scotland)

Here are the figures raised from previous show’s, Which is only possible with your support and attendance.

​2016: £37,680.68

2017: £75,150.68

​2018: £74,740.55

2019: £62,704.07

Total so far: £250,276.07

As advertised on:

STV’s “The late Show” and STV’s “Live at Five”.

Edinburgh Evening News Local Hero Awards: Nominee 2016 & 2017.

​Nominated for fundraiser of the year at Scottish Charity Awards 2016.

Recipient of the 768th Points of Light Award from Prime Minister 2017.

Edinburgh Evening News Local Hero Awards: Fundraiser of the Year Award Winner 2019.

Venue: Edinburgh Corn Exchange

10 Newmarket Road

Edinburgh

​EH14 1RJ

​

Convention Dates/ Times:

Friday 14th: 10:00AM until 18:00PM

Saturday 15th: 10:00AM until 18:00PM

​Sunday 16th: 10:00AM until 17:00PM

​Evening Events Dates/ Times:

​Friday : Big Nerd Quiz and Karaoke 19:30pm til Late

​Saturday: Meal with the Stars 18:30pm til Late

We will have an amazing special guest line up from Film and TV signing over the weekend. We will also have Comic artists/writers, Guest talks, Guest photo shoots, Cosplay competition, Movie cars, Props, Traders of all types and much much more!

