What could be better than a 7-day cruise at sea? A 7-day cruise at sea on a ship decked out for a trip to the galaxy far, far away and that’s what Disney Cruise Line are offering as Star Wars Day at Sea returns in 2021.
This day-long celebration is packed with character encounters, live shows, and Star Wars-themed activities for the entire family. Star Wars Day at Sea will be held on seven-night Disney Fantasy cruises to the Caribbean from January – March 2021.
Check out the itinerary:
Departing Jan. 2, Jan. 16, Jan. 30, Feb. 13, and Feb. 27, the Western Caribbean itinerary includes Cozumel, Mexico; George Town, Grand Cayman; Falmouth, Jamaica; and Disney’s Castaway Cay.
Departing Jan. 9, Jan. 23, and Feb. 20, the Eastern Caribbean itinerary includes Tortola, St. Thomas, and Castaway Cay.
Departing Feb. 6, the Eastern Caribbean itinerary includes St. Maarten, St. Thomas, and Castaway Cay.